The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will be postponed to later in 2020

INDYCAR and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course have agreed to postpone The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio scheduled for Aug. 7-9 until a date to be determined in September or October. This decision was made through communication with local health officials given the current environment.

 
Our team continues to work with all of our partners and our local government to identify a date later this year when we can host The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available. Visit midohio.com for ongoing updates.
 
We appreciate the patience and understanding of our fans as we navigate this postponement.
 
Mid-Ohio PR
