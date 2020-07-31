July 31 event AT kingsport speedway Canceled DUE to rain

Friday, Jul 31 108
July 31 event AT kingsport speedway Canceled DUE to rain

After speaking with local meteorologist and The Weather Bureau we have decided to cancel our racing activities for Friday July 31 Due to the heavy rain and lightning moving into the area, we have postponed all activities until July 31. We hope everyone has a safe weekend. We will see everyone back on Friday, July 31st

The next race is scheduled for Friday, August 7th.  Spectator gates will open at 5 p.m.  and racing at 8 p.m. Full race day schedule is coming soon. Adult grandstand admission Friday $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free.

KPS PR

