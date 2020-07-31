‘Striking” Race to say the Least: Go Bowling, Daytona International Speedway Partner for Go Bowling 235 – NASCAR’s First Cup Race on DAYTONA Road Course, Aug. 16

Daytona International Speedway and Go Bowling, the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry promoting its “Go Bowling America” league program, announced today that the historic first NASCAR Cup Series race to be held on the track’s world famous road course on Sunday, Aug. 16, will be known as the Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course.

The Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course will be run on the same layout as the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s premier race for sports cars. The iconic ribbon of asphalt will have an added, unique twist – the addition of a new chicane near the exit of turn four (skid pad) that will provide the competitors with yet another passing zone on what will now be a 14-turn, 3.57-mile, high-banked tri-oval/infield road course.

The Go Bowling 235 (65 laps) will headline a full weekend of four racing events, three of which, including the Go Bowling Cup race, are realigned from originally scheduled races at Watkins Glen International. The 2014 Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner, Aric Almirola, will be a favorite in the Go Bowling 235, piloting his No. 10 Go Bowling Stewart-Haas Racing entry.

“The Bowling Proprietor’s Association of American (BPAA) and Go Bowling are focused on making sure that we’re helping our 3,400-plus members during this incredibly tough time, and we see our sponsorship with DAYTONA to be the perfect way to do that,” said Frank DeSocio, executive director of the BPAA. “Starting with National Bowling Day on August 8, our goal for the month is amplify the message that the majority of bowling centers are open, safe and ready for play all across the country. So much of NASCAR’s audience has already been clamoring to get back to the lanes, and we want them to know that bowling can be just as fun and exciting of experience for people of all ages as it ever was. Our “Go Bowling America” program is just one of the many ways we’re helping our member bowling centers welcome back bowlers to the same, safe, healthy and fun experience they’re accustomed to as our centers reopen nationwide.”

Like NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway, the “Go Bowling America” program is focusing on bringing families, young adults and kids alike back to the track and bowling, respectively, in a healthy and safe fashion. Centers around the country have implemented strict measures to ensure the wellness of its employees and customers that come to bowl. Go Bowling, along with its industry and partners, has introduced detailed safety protocols to the thousands of U.S. bowling centers including social distancing recommendations, use of PPE where required, guidelines for sanitization of balls and shoes, and more. This new “Go Bowling America” league program will also be providing every bowler that joins at participating bowling centers with their very own, brand-new bowling ball to minimize shared contact.

In addition to the Go Bowling 235, which is set for 3 p.m. ET, a limited number of fans will get the opportunity to take in a doubleheader on that Sunday, as the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will get the green flag at 12 Noon. To reserve a place in history, fans can get their tickets, which start at $49 (both races included) for adults and $10 for kids 12 years old and younger, by visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or calling 1-800-PIT-SHOP. Frontstretch seating is available as well as infield camping options.

“We are excited to welcome Go Bowling to the Daytona International Speedway family, and to be able to help our friends at Watkins Glen International during these unprecedented times,” said track President Chip Wile. “Who knew that we would have the NASCAR Cup Series on the storied DAYTONA Road Course this season. The ‘World Center of Racing’ and bowling go hand-in-hand with incredible family fun, and we are thrilled to partner with Go Bowling for this historic occasion.”

The limited number of fans is in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities on amended safety protocols and procedures that will provide a safe experience for all fans in attendance.

The ARCA Menards Series kicks off the weekend on Friday, Aug. 14, at 5:00 p.m. ET (MAVTV), while the NASCAR Xfinity Series event is set for Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN). Sunday’s Gander Trucks race is realigned from Iowa Speedway that was originally set in June.

NASCAR will also return to DAYTONA at the end of August to the high banks of the 2.5-mile trioval with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Aug. 29). It will mark the final regular season race that will determine the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver lineup. The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola for the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes to the track on Friday, Aug. 28 to ignite the weekend.

To learn more about the "Go Bowling America" league program, visit www.gobowling.com.

DIS PR