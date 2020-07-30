Third annual Motor Mountain Master broadcast details released

Pit Row TV and Jennerstown Speedway Complex today released details surrounding the broadcast of the 3rd Annual Motor Mountain Masters event on August 8 at the Laurel Highlands paved half-mile. Rack Hunter Camo will be the presenting broadcast sponsor providing all fans access to see the live broadcast as a free-to-view from their computers or other internet-connected devices. Rack Hunter Camo’s innovative and cutting edge camo patterns will be showcased during the program.



This year’s broadcast will feature the addition of National Motorsports Press Association award winning commentator Mark Garrow of the Performance Racing Network. Garrow joins the 2019 broadcast crew of PRN’s at the Track's Lenny Batycki and Pit Row TV's own Tony Stevens. In addition, the team's KeenParts.net / CorvetteParts.net pit reporter will be one of the voices of Berlin (MI) Raceway, and former World of Outlaws Late Model Series announcer, Matt Prieur.



Expected participants for this year’s $10,000-to-win Motor Mountain Masters include the reigning Snowball Derby Champion Travis Braden from West Virginia; recent Red Bud 400 victor Carson Hocevar along with Brian Campbell, both from Michigan; defending CARS Super Late Model Tour Champion Matt Craig from North Carolina; Kentucky’s Josh Brock, the 2018 ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion; Iowa’s Sammy Smith, the 2019 World Series of Stock Car Racing champion who races for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and stars from the Granite State Pro Stock Series including Joey Polewarczyk, Devin O’Connell, and Ben Rowe. Racing to keep the winner’s Crimson Jacket at its home track of Jennerstown Speedway will be current track points leader Albert Francis from Ohio, running in his GetRackHunter.com No. 33 entry, 2019 track champion Teddy Gibala, and the inaugural Motor Mountain Masters winner, Barry Awtey.



"I'm simply flabbergasted at what this race has become so quickly; it's unreal," said Bill Hribar, the general manager at Jennerstown. "It was humbling to see the feedback from last year's event, and we've committed to making this event bigger and better every year, this one included, despite the challenges we're all facing this season. We had a packed house one year ago, and the broadcast audience was impressive as well. Pit Row TV, and their SPEED SPORT Network affiliation, has truly been a partner in helping us to grow this event and the nationally-known experience Jennerstown Speedway offers to both fans and competitors."



Various giveaways from broadcast sponsor Rack Hunter Camo will be provided to lucky fans watching the free broadcast on Pit Row TV's website and their TV apps like Roku and Amazon FireTV. The show will also be available on various social media channels including those of event sponsors, the Pit Row TV network of affiliated organizations, and the track's Facebook page. For fans wanting a more streamlined version of the event, the event will also be recorded and packaged for MAVTV to air at a later date on the primetime SPEED SPORT by Hendrick Automotive.



As has become tradition, the winner of the 3rd Annual Motor Mountain Masters event will receive a custom Crimson Jacket from American Racer and McCreary Racing Tires, plus a check for $10,000 in addition to any in-race bonuses. The Pit Row TV broadcast will include these post-race festivities in addition to the preliminary heat races, plus on-track events surrounding the accompanying modified feature.



To get started on viewing the Motor Mountain Masters or any other Pit Row TV productions, including direct links to popular TV apps, visit their website at www.pitrow.tv.

