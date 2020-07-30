POWRi Midget SPEEDWEEK Coming To Macon Speedway Saturday

It’s been a long wait but the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is set to return to Macon Speedway for the first time in 2020 this coming Saturday, August 1. The series was originally scheduled for an event in May in addition to SPEEDWEEK in June, however COVID-19 postponed those two events. The rescheduled SPEEDWEEK starts with action this Friday in Jacksonville, then to Macon Saturday, and wraps up at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets have run eleven events so far this season with New Berlin, IL’s Jake Neuman leading the standings. Neuman has yet to win but has six top five finishes. Bixby, OK’s Cannon McIntosh is second in points with two wins, while Ace McCarthy, Michael Kofoid, and Zach Daum complete the top five. Daum has already picked up a win at Macon this season with the MOWA Sprint Cars. The top ten in POWRi standings is represented by six different states, IL, OK, CA, IN, NE, and MO.

The POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Outlaw Micro League will be running all three nights of SPEEDWEEK, as well. The series has had just six events so far this season, with Tulsa, OK’s Harley Hollan on top of the standings with one win. Joe B. Miller, a veteran open wheeler, is second in points with three wins in six starts. Chase Porter, Bryant Wiedeman, and Scotty Milan complete the top five. While this will be the first POWRi Micro race of the year, the track runs its own compatible Micros on a regular basis.

Headlining the Macon Speedway regular classes joining the open wheelers will be the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. Last week, 25 Modifieds filled the pits and the race was outstanding with the eventual winner, Ray Bollinger, coming from the seventh spot. Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor and Pocahontas, IL’s Billy Knebel are tied for the point lead in the class. Taylor has claimed a feature win, while both drivers have finished in the top five in all four starts. Knebel has been running his Pro Mod car in the Modified class, racing full time in both divisions.

The Archers Alley Street Stocks were also invited back this week after having a great turnout last weekend with 21 cars. Blue Mound, IL’s Bobby Beiler is the point leader by 50 over Guy Taylor. Beiler has won three features this season and had a dominant car last Saturday. Taylor is followed in points by Darrell Dick, Jaret Duff, and Rudy Zaragoza. Last Saturday’s battle from 2nd through 6th was a thriller.

Rounding out Saturday’s program will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Decatur, IL’s Brady Reed is on top of the points with a meager six point advantage and two feature wins. Brownstown, IL’s Billy Mason is second, while Bill Basso, Casey Eskew, and Cook Crawford are in the top five.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, local division pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR