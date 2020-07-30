New Hampshire Motor Speedway to Honor Founder Bob Bahre During Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will honor track founder Bob Bahre during pre-race ceremonies before Sunday’s running of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, officials announced today. A pioneer in motorsports across New England, Bahre passed away last week at the age of 93.

Bahre owned and operated Oxford Plains Speedway in Maine for several decades before founding New Hampshire International Speedway (now New Hampshire Motor Speedway) in 1990. He ran NHIS until its sale to Speedway Motorsports in 2008.

In recognition of his significant influence on motorsports in New England and beyond, Bahre was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Sunday, before the green flag falls on the 30th anniversary running of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at “The Magic Mile,” the speedway will honor Bahre with infield signage, a moment of silence and recognition before the invocation.

Pre-race festivities will also include the following dignitaries:

Invocation: Alec Kindred, Director & Founder of Propelling the Gospel Missions

National Anthem: Todd Angilly, Official Anthem Singer of the Boston Bruins

Grand Marshal: Jason Guyot, Interim CEO & SVP of Resort Operations at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Honorary Starter: Steve Wang, Special Guest of Foxwoods Resort Casino

