MVSHoFS points are tight heading into Doug Hoffman 60-lap Tribute for all three classes

This coming Saturday evening, August 1, Mahoning Valley Speedway will present race #3 of the 2020 Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) with the Doug Hoffman 60-lap Tribute for Modifieds plus Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and the E. Schneider & Sons Inc., Scrap Metal of Allentown Rookie Hobby Stocks.



The Modified feature will pay tribute to the late Doug Hoffman who is a former promoter and winner at the speedway now run under the direction of his younger brother Keith Hoffman.



And heading into Saturday’s action the points for the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks for the MVSHoFS is as close as could be.



Saturday night’s race for the Modifieds will pay $2500-to-win and there will be an increase in pay for positions two through six. 10th spot pays $500. The Hobby Stock winner is also going to see and increase at the payout window.



In the Modifieds after two Series races Austin Kochenash leads the way with 103 markers. Kochenash has scored a fourth and most recently a second place, however, the next three drivers are close at hand and tied with 94 points each as Blake Barney, Eric Beers and latest winner Matt Hirschman are right there nipping at his heels. Upstate New York star Chuck Hossfeld sits a solid fifth with 82 points and will be looking to win his first race ever in Pennsylvania this Saturday.



Not surprising the Street Stock MVSHoFS points are tight. Currently Jon Moser sits number one by 11 over Randy Schlenker and Mark Martini who are tied for second. TJ Gursky, a teammate of Martini and Johnny Bennett are tied for fourth just four points behind.



This class with a deep field of parity will be worth the watch for Saturday’s 30-lap main. Plus the winner will be receiving a one-of-a-kind Doug Hoffman replica model as part of the winning prizes.



Not surprising with a second and first place tally thus far Ryan Berger comes into this week’s race tops in the Hobby Stocks but only by 10 points ahead of Trisha Connolly, 115 to 105. Then its race #1 winner Justin Merkel, Travis Solomon and Jacob Boehm rounding out a close top five.



Throughout the MVSHoFS each driver will be given 50-showup points that will be applied to their regular season tally as well the separate points that go towards the rewarding Series championship.



Also, a driver must drop their worst finish after the fourth race of the Series in order to keep the points exciting leading into the fifth and concluding event. Drivers must race in all five shows in order to be eligible for the point payout.



The point fund breakdown is as follows: $1500, $1000 and $500 to the top three in Modifieds. $1000, $600 and $400 for the Street Stocks and $500, $300 and $200 for the Hobby Stocks. The entry fee is $25, $20 and $15 for the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks respectively.



On Saturday, August 22 race #4 of the MVSHoFS event will be run, the Marvin Bartholomew 85-lap Tribute and the final Series race will take place on October 3 with the Hal Renninger 99-lap Tribute.



The Modified portion of that event will also be a Race of Champions (RoC) Tour event, the final point show of the season for that national touring group.



This Saturday’s action gets underway starting at 6:00 pm. Grandstands gates open at 4:00 pm. Adult grandstand $20; $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway and https://www.instagram.com/mahoningspeedway/ for updated info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR