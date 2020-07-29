New Hampshire Motor Speedway Puts Fans First with New Safety Protocols at Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

As New England’s first live major league sports event with spectators since the onset of the pandemic, Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will mark the most anticipated event of the 30th anniversary season at “The Magic Mile.” Speedway officials and staff have been hard at work refining procedures and protocols to ensure the best fan experience at the NASCAR Cup Series race while meeting and exceeding recommended health and safety guidelines set forth by local, state and federal officials.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to provide sports fans, families and friends a memory making experience. It’s the chance for people to enjoy the type of entertainment they haven’t enjoyed in months,” said David McGrath, New Hampshire Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager. “Hosting the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 is also a responsibility we take very seriously. It’s our job to not only host a marquee NASCAR Cup Series race, but also to provide a safe and fun environment.”

Fans may notice a few changes to the usual procedures on race day, but should be assured that these common-sense measures have been put in place for the health and safety of the fans, drivers, teams, staff and greater community.

Among other new practices, fans can expect to see the following:

Ticketing

All ticketing, from purchase to scanning, will be conducted digitally to eliminate contact points

Seating is assigned at the time of purchase to ensure adequate social distancing

No will-call or in-person ticket pickup will be available (all ticketing will be conducted digitally)

Guest Services personnel will be available to help answer questions and provide guidance

Transportation

Golf cart shuttles will be reserved for guests with limited mobility

Free parking will be available in the S1, S2, S3 and S9 lots on race day

Face Coverings

Guests are required to put on masks or other appropriate face coverings, which cover the nose and mouth, once they enter the property

Face coverings, which cover the nose and mouth, are required in common areas such as gate entries, restrooms, concessions, souvenir stands, elevators, concourses and suite-level hallways

Masks may be removed once guests are socially distanced in their assigned grandstand seats

Wellness

If a guest purchases a ticket and then becomes ill, a refund will be issued

All fans, NHMS personnel and NASCAR team members will be temperature screened on event day. NHMS and NASCAR team personnel will wear masks at all times and gloves, as needed

Whether on grounds or off, NHMS encourages all residents and guests to observe the practices of social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing a face covering in all public spaces and using hand sanitizer

Social Distancing

Guests are asked to socially distance at all times while on grounds (floor markings at concourse, concession and souvenir stands and directional traffic flow signage will be provided)

NHMS’s Ticket Office will stagger seating throughout the stands to provide for a minimum of six feet of distance between groups

Suites will operate at a reduced capacity, in line with guidance from health officials

Cleanliness

Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the grounds

Prior to gates opening and throughout the event, NHMS will follow enhanced cleaning procedures, especially in high-touch surface areas such as handrails and bathrooms

Concessions and Souvenirs

All purchases from food and souvenir stands will be electronic transactions (debit and credit cards only, no cash or checks)

Only clear, soft-sided bags 14”x14”x14” and smaller will be allowed in

No coolers or glass containers permitted

Tickets/Parking:

Tickets still remain for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Adult tickets are available starting at $70 at https://www.nhms.com/events/ foxwoods-resort-casino-301/ tickets/. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10. Free parking will be available in the S1, S2, S3 and S9 lots on Aug. 2. There will be no trams, camping or open bath houses for this event. Further details can be found on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway website.

