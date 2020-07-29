Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Artomobilia Officials Postpone Inaugural ‘Revolanté: A Celebration of Revolutionary Automobiles,’ to 2021

In light of ongoing efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the City of Carmel’s decision to cancel 2020 Artomobilia Weekend’s activities in downtown Carmel, officials from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and Artomobilia announced July 29 that the inaugural concours-style car show “Revolanté: A Celebration of Revolutionary Automobiles,” has been postponed to August 29, 2021.

Revolanté was set to debut August 30 during 2020 Artomobilia Weekend at The Bridgewater Club in Carmel, featuring approximately 100 high-end classic cars ranging from exquisite pre-war models to mid-century Indianapolis 500 winners to 1960s muscle and sports cars, plus late-20 th century supercars.

All ticket sales were to directly benefit the IMS Museum’s educational and exhibit programming and restoration efforts. The Museum is a public non-profit 501(c)(3) organization located in the infield of the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Our team very much respects the decision of Carmel city officials to cancel not only Artomobilia, but a number of public events for the balance of 2020,” said Carmel Artomobilia Event Director John Leonard. “The IMS Museum team and all of our partners did a great job preparing for a spectacular Revolanté debut, with protocols in place given the ongoing COVID emergency. We will, however, take what has been set in motion and build an event for next year that will ‘wow’ the public and our participating car collectors alike.”

In the wake of the cancelation of Revolanté and Artomobilia’s other events in Carmel, Leonard and his team are preparing to take the hugely popular show on the road – literally. Given the “lemon” that car enthusiasts have received due to the show cancelation, Artomobilia is hosting the “Lemonade 10000” road rally on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The rally will start and end at the Clay Terrace outdoor mall in Carmel, taking a 77-mile path through the bucolic scenery and winding backroads of Indiana’s Hamilton, Madison and Boone counties. To register your car or learn more about the Lemonade 10000, please visit: https://www. artomobiliaweekend.com/ .

Like most museums and arts organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted revenues and finances for the IMS Museum. Donations are always welcomed and assist museum staff in preserving and sharing the glorious history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its events. At this time, your support is appreciated more than ever. To learn more about the many ways you can show your support – including memberships and our popular “Adopt-a-Car” program – please click here .