New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Partners Roll Out Virtual Fan Engagement Opportunities Ahead of Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

With only a limited number of fans allowed to take part in Sunday’s 30th anniversary running of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and its partners have rolled out a multitude of opportunities for fans to remain engaged and entertained through virtual activations no matter where they watch.

“We have been challenged on a number of fronts this year as a result of the pandemic, but we remain committed to providing the best possible experience for every race fan, whether they join us in person or through our new virtual platforms,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “Working creatively with our partners, we’ve created a series of activations to make the fans an active part of this unique Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.”

Activations include:

Winner’s Circle:

As NASCAR returns to racing at “The Magic Mile,” New Hampshire Motor Speedway is giving race fans a chance to win a VIP prize package that includes a two-night stay at Foxwoods Resort Casino, a $250 food and beverage credit and two Monza World-Class Karting passes to test your driving skills at the indoor karting track at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

All fans need to do to enter is visit the Watch and Win page and answer a few simple questions to register. Then be sure to watch Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. Entries must be received by 3 p.m. on Sunday to be eligible.

A winner will be announced via New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s social media channels.

Souvenir Program:

Get ready for the weekend with New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s first-ever digital souvenir program. The 84-page program features exclusive feature stories, colorful photos, driver bios, a timeline of the speedway’s rich 30-year history and so much more. Celebrate the historic 30th anniversary season as drivers prepare to write the next chapter with the free program, available here.

Virtual Fan Zone:

Even if they can’t make it to the track, fans will have the chance to learn more about many of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s partners, get access to exclusive content and more in a first-of-its-kind Virtual Fan Zone. Accessed through the speedway’s website, the Virtual Fan Zone gives fans a chance to interact with sponsors like Coca-Cola, Toyota, New Hampshire Lottery and GEICO, among others, to get them revved up for fun at “The Magic Mile.”

In addition to getting in on the fun before the races go green, fans are encouraged to tune in to pre-race coverage of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 beginning at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN. Coverage will also be broadcast on Performance Racing Network radio affiliates beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets/Parking:

Limited tickets still remain for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Adult tickets are available starting at $70 at https://www.nhms.com/events/ foxwoods-resort-casino-301/ tickets/. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10. Free parking will be available in the S1, S2, S3 and S9 lots on Aug. 2. There will be no trams, camping or open bath houses for this event. Further details can be found on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway website.

