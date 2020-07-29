Speedway Drive-In Powered By Renu Energy Rolls Out August Schedule

Calling all movie buffs! Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced an extension of its summer movie series, Speedway Drive-In Powered by Renu Energy, to include weekly movie nights through at least August.

New for 2020, the weekly series brings classics of the silver screen to one of the biggest HD televisions in the world, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV. To encourage social distancing, the event features drive-in entertainment and hours of family fun.

“We received tremendous reviews from guests who joined us for our July movies and want to continue to do more to offer a unique entertainment option for families while following the recommendations of our state and local health partners,” said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s executive vice president and general manager. “We’ve locked in a couple of classics for August, and one thing is for sure, you better get your popcorn ready because we’ve got some great fun in store.”

The latest schedule follows:

Wednesday, July 29: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Wednesday, Aug. 5: “Grease,” presented by CookOut

Wednesday, Aug. 12: TBD, presented by Bojangles’

Wednesday, Aug. 19: “The Princess Bride,” presented by Food Lion

Wednesday, Aug. 26: TBD, presented by Food Lion

Gates open at 5 p.m. nightly, with movies scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Movie-goers will enter the infield at Gate 26 (under the Turn 3 tunnel) and be directed to parking in front of the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV.

While restroom facilities will be available, attendees are otherwise asked to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event to support the best social distancing practices.

Concessions will not be sold on-site, but guests are welcome to bring their own.

TICKETS:

Tickets cost is $30 per car and are available in advance through TicketMaster.

FOLLOW US:

Get the latest updates on movie nights and keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events during its 60th anniversary season by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR