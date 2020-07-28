South Bostom Speedway officials hopeful for some racing in 2020; Track Championships will not be awarded

South Boston Speedway officials remain optimistic there will be some racing at “America’s Hometown Track” in 2020, but due to the lack of remaining weekends in the season and current COVID-19 restrictions no track championships will be awarded this season.

“It is very unfortunate that this will be the first time in the track’s 63-year history that no championships will be awarded at the year’s end,” said South Boston Speedway CEO Nick Igdalsky.

“We still remain optimistic that we will be able to host some races in 2020 if the COVID-19 restrictions are loosened. If we do have an opportunity to race up to December, we will!”

Restrictions contained in the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Forward Virginia state re-opening plan have not allowed South Boston Speedway to hold racing events thus far this season. The mandate for speedways in Phase Three of the plan states the total number of attendees (including both participants and spectators) cannot exceed 1,000 people.

“We are not able to hold any racing events with the current state limitation of 1,000 total people including both participants and patrons without making huge compromises to put on the event,” Igdalsky explained.

“It is our passion to provide exciting and affordable family entertainment for all of our loyal fans in South Boston, Halifax County and surrounding communities. But, we will only do so when we don’t need to charge our fans two times what they usually pay, reduce the number of races each night, cut competitors’ purses, or cut any corners that would jeopardize the safety and conveniences of our competitors and fans.”

Some of Virginia’s short tracks have been hosting racing events while complying with the state mandates.

“We acknowledge that some Virginia tracks have opened, and we are very proud of their efforts and hope our regular competitors support the tracks that are able to make it work right now.” said Igdalsky.

Igdalsky pointed out that South Boston Speedway has been operating successfully in Halifax County for over six decades and has become a true shining gem among short tracks across America for many reasons.

“We will not compromise the venue’s storied history, reputation, value and the safety of our competitors and fans to hold a scaled-down race night and charge twice the usual price with the current restrictions,” Igdalsky stated.

“The main goal is to keep South Boston Speedway open for another 63 years. It hurts to miss most of the 2020 season, but we will do everything possible to ensure future generations also get to make the lifelong memories and friendships that so many have made at SoBo since 1957.”

South Boston Speedway will remain open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for any teams interested in testing and for any drivers looking to stay sharp.

SBS PR