Henry Repeating Arms Offers Free Admission To Henry 180 For Veterans, First Responders, Healthcare Workers

Henry Repeating Arms, title sponsor of the Henry 180 and primary sponsor of the No. 98 Ford Mustang at Road America is offering free general admission for the first 360 military veterans, frontline healthcare workers, and first responders that pre-register with approved credentials through their website at www.henryusa.com/thankyou.

Anthony Imperato, president and owner of Henry Repeating Arms, says, "Our communities' first responders and frontline healthcare workers have stepped up to the plate to keep us all as safe and healthy as possible, and we can't thank them enough for it." Imperato continues, "This has been a trying year for everyone so far with the COVID-19 pandemic looming over just about everything that we do, but we can't wait to get racing."

Along with the military veterans, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers, Henry Repeating Arms is inviting over 100 employees from both of their manufacturing facilities. Their large facility in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, is a few hours west of Elkhart Lake's Road America.

Unveiled last week, Chase Briscoe will be driving a new Henry Repeating Arms livery around the notoriously tricky 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course. The new look is the result of a continued partnership between Henry Repeating Arms and the championship-winning Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) team. Henry has had previous entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Road America in 2019 and 2018 with drivers Cole Custer and Andy Lally.

The Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be televised live from Road America at noon ET on NBC Sports (NBCSN), Saturday, August 8th.

Henry Arms PR