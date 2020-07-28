Forrest Rogers Memorial pays $10k to win Saturday

The battle for the NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modified title is tight at Grandview Speedway with defending champion Duane Howard, without benefit of a feature win, leading the standings with 1315 points. Ten time champion Craig Von Dohren, the only driver in the top five to have a win so far this season, sits second with 1296, Doug Manmiller is third with 1259 followed by Jared Umbenhauer at 1166 and Ryan Grim sitting with 1096 counters.

All the point chasers, part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Racing Series, are looking forward to Saturday’s 50th Annual Forrest Rogers Memorial. The 50-lapper for Modifieds will reward the winner with $10,000 and, of course, a bunch of championship points.

The T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be part of the Saturday night action with point leader Brian Hirthler leading the field. The early season feature winner Hirthler has 1017 points and that gives him a 15 point edge over Brad Arnold sitting with 1002. Mark Kemmerer has tallied 963 points to hold on to third followed by Chris Esposito at 930 counters and Jack Butler earning 897 points

With just five point events completed so far because of the late season start caused by the virus issues, the season looks to be a tight battle for the championships in each division and the big bucks that wait for the title winners.

And T.P.Trailers Modified talents can’t forget the big bucks available this Saturday for competitors taking part in the Forrest Rogers Memorial. The field of entries will include popular racers such as Von Dohren, Howard, Jeff Strunk, Rick Laubach, Manmiller, Umbenhauer, John Willman, Ray Swinehart, Mike Gular, Kevin Hirthler, Craig Whitmoyer and a long list of others. And there are some outsiders expected. A full slate of qualifying events will be presented with the top performers moving on to the 50-lap Classic.

This will be the 50th annual race remembering Forrest Rogers, the man who had the idea for the speedway and was the creator. The Rogers Family carry on the operation of the track now in its 58th year.

Longtime fan Jim Gilmore has posted $200 for the leader of the 7th lap in the name of the late Charley Gilmore, a long time standout racer at Grandview and other area tracks.

An added attraction will be the Acoustic Band featuring 1973 Freedom 76 winner Roger Knappenberger and his son Pete an auto racing radio personality. The band titled Maddie-Pearl will perform in the first turn pavilion from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

And as is the norm the folks from the Low Down and Dirty Radio show will be presenting their Meet & Greet at the main gate starting at 5 p.m.

Adult admission is $25 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay just $5. And kids under 6 are admitted free. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for spectators and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. Rain date is Saturday, August 8th.

Additional information is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone the speedway office at 610.754.7688.

The one-third-mile, banked clay track is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, in Bechtelsville, PA 10 miles north of Pottstown.

