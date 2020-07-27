Richmond Raceway to Host Blood Drive with American Red Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 11

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. (ET). The blood drive to support the greater Richmond region will be hosted in the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

“As a member of the RVA community, Richmond Raceway will continue to offer our facility as a resource to support the region during these unprecedented times,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Thanks to the American Red Cross for their dedicated work to ensure the strength of our nation’s blood supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As the single largest provider of blood products in the U.S., the American Red Cross is uniquely positioned to respond to demands of the health care system during emergencies. It plays a critical role in making sure that those in need of blood – including people undergoing surgery, cancer patients, trauma victims, new mothers and premature babies – receive lifesaving transfusions from volunteer blood donors.

“We are truly grateful to the team at Richmond Raceway for their support of the American Red Cross,” said Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Virginia. “We are only able to support patients across the Commonwealth thanks to amazing partners like Richmond Raceway that open up their doors to the public to help us collect blood from our valuable donors.”

Members of the community wanting to donate blood will need to sign up online at redcrossblood.org. Use the code “race” in the Find a Blood Drive field on the homepage. Richmond blood drive participants should enter the facility through the Main Gate and park in the Midway near the Old Dominion Building. All donors will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email on behalf of the American Red Cross.

To save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive, donors are encouraged to complete a RapidPass, a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire, upon arrival. To complete a RapidPass, donors can follow the instructions at redcross.org/rapidpass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To ensure the safety of blood donors, protocols have been updated to keep all guests healthy while donating blood. The American Red Cross is also testing every unit for COVID-19 antibodies. To learn more about COVID-19 blood donation safety protocols, click here.

For more information on the blood drive, visit richmondraceway.com/blooddrive . To learn more about the American Red Cross, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.

