Pair of first time Delta winners highlights fourth points race

Pleasant Hill’s Colin Kirby and Oregon’s Austin Torgerson became first-time Delta Speedway winners in an exciting night of Micro Sprint action at the 1/7th mile dirt oval in Stockton. The Financial Center Credit Union-backed speedway saw 71 entries in action over the four divisions competing on Saturday night.



Kirby led the 11 Restricted entries on hand in time trials with a 10.817 lap around the track. Kirby was unable to advance in his heat race, however, with Reilee Phillips winning heat race one and rookie JJ Loss claiming the second heat race. A zero-inversion played to Kirby’s favor, giving him the pole position for the 25-lap contest.



Kirby led all the way with second starting Mattix Salmon of Fresno and third starting Corbin Rueschenberg of Arizona maintaining their positions throughout the contest as well. “Big A” Austin Wood drove from sixth to fourth with Phillips rounding out the top-five. Kirby now trails Salmon by just 17 points in the championship.



Torgerson’s win in Non-Wing came ahead of a 33 car field for a division that is routinely the largest at the speedway. Like Kirby, Torgerson paced time trials and finished fourth in his heat race. Track champions Brandon Carey and Caden Sarale, along with Matt Sargent and Blake Bower, were the heat race winners.



Torgerson started pole for the 22-car, 30-lap feature alongside brother Ashton Torgerson. Austin won the early battle to take the lead on lap one.



Carey was the driver on the move throughout the event after starting fifth. An incident on lap 11 ended the evening for Brandon Shaw of Escalon. When racing resumed, Carey emerged in third, while Torgerson fought off a challenge from 2018 track champion Tj Smith.



Torgerson claimed the victory with Carey nabbing second from Smith. Sarale and Sargent rounded out the top-five.



2018 Super 600 champion Nikko Panella returned to his winning ways by taking the division’s $500 to win, 30-lap feature. Panella led qualifying before heat races were won by James Andrichuk of Roseville and Ashton Torgerson.



Panella never relinquished the lead throughout the main event, motoring away from 2014 champion Travis Labat of Livermore on the initial start. The fast-paced main event was clicked off in just nine minutes, with Panella winning by 1.3 seconds over Labat, Alex Panella, 2019 champion Sarale, and 2019 Restricted champion Logan Trevino of Madera in fifth.



Hayden Stepps of Oakdale won her second Jr. Sprints event of 2020, leaving the track Saturday night in a tie with 2019 champion Lucas Mauldin atop the points standings. Stepps and Mauldin claimed the heat races that set the stage for the 20-lap feature.



Stepps held off Mauldin, with eight points wins in 2019, for the duration of the main event. Kellan Harper, Kyle Fernandez, and Briggs Davis rounded out the top-five.



Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union continues on August 8th with the fifth points race for all four of the track’s regular Micro Sprint divisions.

For more information on Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union, follow us online at www.deltaspeedwaystockton.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Jr. Sprints – 20 laps

1. 98-Hayden Stepps[1]; 2. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[4]; 3. 5-Kellan Harper[3]; 4. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[2]; 5. 25R-Brody Rubio[6]; 6. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[5]; 7. 96-Briggs Davis[7]; 8. 20-Jonathan Andrichuk[8]





Non-Wing – 30 laps

1. 88-Austin Torgerson[1]; 2. 55-Brandon Carey[5]; 3. 14-Tyler Smith[3]; 4. 32-Caden Sarale[9]; 5. 25-Matt Sargent[7]; 6. 02-Ashton Torgerson[2]; 7. 19-Tucker LaCaze[4]; 8. 77-Sage Bordenave[8]; 9. 2B-Travis Sullivan[13]; 10. 52-Joe Silva[10]; 11. 10-Johnathon Henry[6]; 12. 06-Blake Bower[15]; 13. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[22]; 14. 5-Kyle Grissom[18]; 15. 1J-Jim Beck[14]; 16. 2-Brody Petrie[21]; 17. 23-George Nielson[17]; 18. 44X-Drew Laeber[19]; 19. 87F-Josh Hurley[11]; 20. 0-Brandon Shaw[12]; 21. 35W-Nate Wait[16]; 22. 27D-Don McLeister[20]





Restricted – 25 laps

1. 83K-Colin Kirby[1]; 2. 5-Mattix Salmon[2]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[6]; 5. 88-Reilee Phillips[7]; 6. 67-JJ Loss[8]; 7. 76-Triton OBrien[10]; 8. 30-Isabel Barnes[5]; 9. 20-Otto Perreira[11]; 10. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[9]; 11. 05R-Brandon Riveira[4]



Super 600 – 30 laps

1. 73-Nikko Panella[1]; 2. 1-Travis Labat[2]; 3. 12-Alex Panella[4]; 4. 24-Caden Sarale[5]; 5. 7T-Logan Trevino[3]; 6. 17-Rickey Sanders[12]; 7. 21-Raio Salmon[6]; 8. 02-Ashton Torgerson[8]; 9. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[11]; 10. 2-Hailey Wood[17]; 11. 20-James Andrichuk[7]; 12. 27-Ron Singh[13]; 13. 19-Nate Matherly[15]; 14. 36-Jarrett Heimlich[14]; 15. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[10]; 16. 91C-Colby Greig[16]; 17. 34-Devon Courtnier[9]

