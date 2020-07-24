Full Racing Show Plus Two Makeup Features Saturday At Macon Speedway

Fans at Macon Speedway are ready for another night of great racing entertainment this coming Saturday, July 25. Six divisions of action are set to race in addition to makeup features for Pro Lates and Pro Mods.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Model class is one division set for two feature events. In addition to their full regular show, the Pro Lates will also be running their feature from July 11, which was postponed when rain hit. The lineup is already set for the make-up feature with Jose Parga and Chuck Mitchell slated on the first row. Coming into the night, teammates, Parga and Dakota Ewing, are tied for the point lead and just 14 points ahead of Jake Little.

The other class running two features is the DIRTcar Pro Mods. For the July 11 makeup, Billy Knebel and Nick Justice are set to start up front in the 14-car field. When it comes to the season standings, Smithton, IL’s Kyle Helmick is on top, while Dalton Ewing, who won his first feature at Macon last week, is only 16 points behind. Knebel, Kevin Crowder, and Brian Burns complete the top five.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division is actually led in points by the Pro Mod of Billy Knebel. The Pocahontas, IL driver is up by two points on Macon Speedway veteran racer, Guy Taylor of Springfield. Taylor is coming off a feature win the last time the class raced. Helmick, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., and Jeff Graham complete the top five.

Dennis Vander Meersch leads the points in the Sportsman class after claiming the first two features of the season. Last year’s champion, Scott Landers, sits second in points, while Rick Roedel, Matt Reed, and Phil Moreland round out the top five. The division is coming off the topless 40, which saw 16 cars in the pits.

Blue Mound, IL driver Bobby Beiler leads the Archers Alley Street Stock standings by 32 over Jaret Duff. Guy Taylor is third, while Rudy Zaragoza and Darrell Dick round out the top five. The Street Stock fields have been outstanding throughout the early weeks of the season.

Starting to look like a three man race in the DIRTcar Hornet class as Brady Reed, Billy Mason, and Bill Basso are all within six points at the top of the standings. Reed has been fastest of the three, winning last week’s night cap after Erik Vanapeldoorn won the makeup feature.

This Saturday night’s event is presented by CEFCU as kids 11 and under will be signing up for kids club and will receive free t-shirts while supplies last.

Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw for competitors will end at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR