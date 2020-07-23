NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series races at Kansas Speedway brings aboard entitlement partners

The two NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) races at Kansas Speedway this weekend now have entitlement partners, it was announced today.

Blue-Emu will sponsor the NGROTS race on Friday, Jul 24 at 6:00 pm, while e.p.t™ Pregnancy Test will serve as the entitlement partner for the race on Saturday, July 25 at 12:30 pm, CT. The races will be called the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 and the e.p.t™200, respectively. It will be the first time since the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series started in 1995 that it has run races on two straight days.

“We want to welcome our two newest entitlement partners to the Kansas Speedway family,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “We look forward to the opportunity to host five races over the next three days, and we are honored be a part of history with Truck Series races on consecutive days.”

“Our Blue-Emu brand is honored to join Kansas this weekend,” said Blue-Emu EVP Benjamin Blessing. “The Truck Series always brings intense excitement and we are looking forward to watching some great racing this weekend.”

“Having a race sponsored by our e.p.t™ brand is something that brings true joy at NFI” said NFI/e.p.t™ CEO Susan KG Sorrell. “With the help of NASCAR, our company is elated to raise awareness to those struggling with fertility and aiding families across America in their family planning process.”

DATE EVENT RACE TIME Thursday, July 23 NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400

presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts (400 miles) 6:30 pm (NBCSN) Friday, July 24 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (200 miles) 6:00 pm (FS1) Friday, July 24 ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150 (150 miles) 9:00 pm (FS1) Saturday, July 25 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series e.p.t™ 200 (200 miles) 12:30 pm (FS1) Saturday, July 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250 (250 miles) 4:00 pm (NBCSN)

Times are CT

Kansas Speedway PR