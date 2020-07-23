Rookie Hobby Stocks to run heats and increase feature laps starting this week

Since Mahoning Valley Speedway introduced the Rookie Hobby Stock class this season it has thus far been a prosperous endeavor for would-be stock car racers looking to transition from Quarter Midgets and Go-karts or complete newcomers just looking to learn.



The class has been well-received with respectable car counts and in four races there have been as many different winners including Micah Adams, Tobie Behler, Paulie Hartwig III and most recently Mia Guy. Behler is the current point leader.



The young talents have run 12-lap features only but starting this Saturday, July 25 as part of “Pack the Track Night,” they will compete in heats plus race under the lights for the first time rather than be the first main of the weekly program to better spotlight their abilities.



As of lately too the division has also had a purse where every driver collected cash at the payout window. This coming week, however, through the efforts of RR Frey Services, LLC of Lehighton, there will be an increase in winnings to the top three finishers.



The feature will now be 15 laps with $100-to-win, $75 for second and $50 for third. All others will be paid $25.



For this week’s heats, which will be six laps in distance, all Rookie Hobby Stockers will draw for start positions. Afterwards the top five from each heat will then redraw for the 15-lap main event.



The Rookie Hobby Stock class was created with the intent of nurturing novice drivers and better understand stock cars while competing amongst their peers. Prior to the start of the season the speedway tapped the services of Mahoning kingpin Earl Paules to conduct an orientation, where he took the time to explain the various aspects and rules of the track.



At the conclusion will be a $500 purse sponsored by E. Schneider & Sons Inc., Scrap Metal of Allentown. The champ will be presented $250 with $150 for second and $100 to third in final points. All other competitors, along with the top three, will be presented with graduation medals during a special ceremony on the last race.



MVS PR