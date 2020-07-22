Pack the Track Night this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway.$8 admission for seven division show . TQ's to run "Jack Bertling Memorial"

This coming Saturday night’s racing card at Mahoning Valley Speedway will see a full slate of action at a minimum price tag with seven divisions for just an $8 grandstand admission price on Pack the Track Night.



Race time is 5:00 pm.



Sportsman Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks, Rookie Hobby Stocks and the ATQMRA will all be in action and during intermission all cars will make their way onto the front straight for a special meet and greet with fans.



The Hoosier Tire Mid-Atlantic ATQMRA powered by VP Fuels will be the club’s first start of 2020 and their event will honor three-time TQ champion Jack “Black Jack” Bertling, a staple of three quarter midget racing.



Bertling, who passed this this off-season, will be remembered as a kind-hearted person off the track, but a fierce competitor on. While making a name for himself at Pine Brook Speedway, Bertling has a diverse career in TQ Midget Racing.



His resume includes ATQMRA championships in 1973, 1976, 1977, an Atlantic City Indoor win in 1969 and many additional TQ feature victories throughout his stellar career. Bertling also had good success in dirt Modifieds.



The ATQMRA will be very fortunate to have Tiffany Hoffman, daughter of Jack Bertling, on hand to wave the green flag for the Jack Bertling Memorial 25-lap. Furthermore, Ms. Hoffman will present the hardware to the winner during the post-race celebration.



The Sportsman Modifieds will be making their second 2020 start. Earl Paules won the season opener against an impressive field of cars and this coming Saturday another solid field will be on hand as the class numbers have seen quite the spike.



The Late Models had a great outing last weekend for their first feature of the season that saw multi-time champion Mike Sweeney score his 55th career class win.



Street Stocks, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and the E. Schneider & Sons Inc., Scrap Metal of Allentown Rookie Hobby Stocks will round out the slate.



During the extended intermission meet and greet fans will have the opportunity to get up close with all drivers and their cars. Lots of giveaways will be handed out and there will be a DJ playing music throughout the evening.



Pit gates open at 11:00 am. There will be early paid practice from noon to 2:30 pm priced at $25 per car. Pit admission is $25 members, $35 non-members. Driver sign-ins are from 2:00 pm – 3:15 pm. Heat races get underway at 5:00 pm.



Coming up on Saturday, August 1 at 6:00 pm will be round number 3 of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fames Series featuring the Doug Hoffman Tribute 60-lap for Modifieds plus Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Rookie Hobby Stocks.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway and https://www.instagram.com/mahoningspeedway/ for updated info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR