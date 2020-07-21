Open practice set Friday at South Boston Speedway

In an effort to give area racing teams an opportunity to get some track time, South Boston Speedway will hold an Open Practice on Friday, July 24.

Friday’s Open Practice will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is open to drivers and teams in the Late Model Stock Car Division, Limited Sportsman Division, Pure Stock Division and Hornets Division.

Track officials said state-mandated COVID-19-related requirements will be in force for the Open Practice including the use of face coverings and social-distancing.

Drivers and team members will sign-in at the registration building. Speedway officials said tires and fuel will be available for purchase during Friday’s Open Practice.

The fee for Friday’s Open Practice is $150 per car for Late Model Stock Car Division and Limited Sportsman Division teams. The fee is $50 per car for Pure Stock and Hornets Division teams.

Practice vouchers will not be accepted for Friday’s Open Practice.

“This is a special test session, and practice vouchers gifted to competitors are not valid for special test sessions as written on the voucher,” track officials noted.

The racing event scheduled for Saturday night, July 25 at South Boston Speedway will not be held.

South Boston Speedway’s main office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the speedway is operating under Virginia, Halifax County and CDC regulations and guidelines.

For the latest news and announcements about South Boston Speedway please visit the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com and the speedway’s social media outlets.

SBS PR