2020 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Indy 500 Oldtimers Dinner Canceled

Officials from Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers Club announced July 21 the cancellation of the 2020 IMS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony/500 Oldtimers Special Recognition Dinner presented by Firestone.

The event, which normally takes place three days before the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, had been rescheduled to Thursday, Aug. 20.

The Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers Club manages ticket sales for the event; anyone with a ticket for the 2020 dinner, which would have honored new IMS Hall of Fame inductees Janet Guthrie and Dale Earnhardt, as well as the living multi-time Indianapolis 500-winning car owners, should contact the Oldtimers Club for a refund at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Guthrie and Earnhardt are now members of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame, and they will be honored for their contributions to IMS along with the 2021 IMS Hall of Fame class.

The 2021 IMS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony/500 Oldtimers Special Recognition Dinner presented by Firestone is scheduled to take place Thursday, May 27 at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame honors and celebrates the contributions and achievements of an exclusive group of individuals at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The IMS Hall of Fame was founded in 1952 as the Auto Racing Hall of Fame under the auspices of the Contest Board of the American Automobile Association (AAA). The Hall of Fame was moved to the original Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum under the direction of then-Speedway president Anton “Tony” Hulman Jr. in 1962.

In 2016, the mission and name of the Hall of Fame was changed to specifically honor achievement at, and outstanding contributions to, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.