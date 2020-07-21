Latest Grandview Speedway NASCAR point standings and coming eventsd news

Ten time NASCAR track Modified champion Craig Von Dohren is working toward an 11th title as he sits on top of the T.P.Trailers Modified point standings with 1058 points. In the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman division Brian Hirthler, a past champion, is leading the standings with 857 points. Both divisions of racing are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series that encompasses tracks from across the nation.

Close behind Von Dohren, one feature win to his credit, is Doug Manmiller who has 1049 counters to his credit. Duane Howard, a six time Modified kingpin and defending champion, is third with 1016 points. Jared Umbenhauer, a three time Sportsman champ, holds on to fourth with 1010 points followed by Ryan Grim with 837 points.

Close behind Hirthler in the Sportsman chase is Jack Butler with 817 tallies. Third is Brad Arnold having earned 795 points. Chris Esposito holds on to fourth at 740 counters followed by Mark Kemmerer who has earned 737 points.

There have been 44 Modified racers and 45 Sportsman talents earn points so far this season.

Wingless Super Sportsman racers will be the attraction along with the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman when Grandview Speedway offers fans an exciting tripleheader show on Saturday, July 25th. And there is no increase in admission with adults paying just $15 and all under 12 being admitted free. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. and pits open at 4 p.m. Racing gets the green flag at 7:30 p.m.

The Low Down & Dirty Meet & Greet will feature Modified racer Louden Reimert and Wingless Super Sportsman drivers Steve Wilburn and Rohan Beasley. It all gets started in the front gate area at 5 p.m.

Fans attending events at Grandview are reminded to practice social distancing. Masks are recommended but not mandatory and if you are not feeling well please consider staying at home.

Coming up on Saturday, August 1st is the 50th Annual Forrest Rogers Memorial dedicated to the man who had the idea and then created the one-third-mile, clay banked speedway that has become one of the most successful weekly short tracks in the nation. Modifieds will be racing for $10,000 to win. Sportsman will be the second part of the doubleheader. Adult admission is $25, youngster 6 thru 11 pay just $5 and those under 6 are admitted free.

Long time fan Jim Gilmore has posted $200 for the leader of Lap 7 in the Rogers Memorial in the name of the late Charley Gilmore who was a standout racer at Grandview for many years.

For additional information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR