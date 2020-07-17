Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw names grand marshal of O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

Legendary NFL quarterback and TV sports analyst Terry Bradshaw will serve as the grand marshal for the July 19 NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The four-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers and current co-host of FOX NFL Sunday will give the command to start engines at No Limits, Texas, which will play host to the largest sports event in Texas since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed in June for up to 50 percent capacity for outdoor venues.

Bradshaw, daughter Rachel Bradshaw who will sing God Bless America prior to the playing of the Star Bangled Banner, and the rest of his immediate family are starring in the new E! reality series The Bradshaw Bunch scheduled to debut later this summer. Watch the trailer for the upcoming docu-series here .

After a 14-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers that included four Super Bowl titles (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979), Bradshaw moved into the broadcast booth in 1984 and continued an acting career that began with Hooper (1978) and Cannonball Run (1981). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989 and has been with FOX NFL Sunday since 1994.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 tripleheader weekend begins Saturday, July 18 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 (2 p.m. CT, NBCSN) followed that evening by the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Vankor 350 (7 p.m. CT, FS1 and KFWR 95.9 The Ranch). Texas Motor Speedway will not be open to spectators for either event.

The 24th running of the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 begins at 2 p.m. CT on NBCSN, PRN and KFWR 95.9 The Ranch.