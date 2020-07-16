NASCAR All-Star race executive statements

BILL LEE, GOVERNOR OF TENNESSEE: “Limiting capacity certainly didn’t limit a good time - NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway showed the future of safe, live sporting events with an electric night at the Last Great Colosseum. We thank the organization for choosing Tennessee and thank NASCAR fans for embracing the necessary steps like social distancing and wearing masks that helped make this event a success.”



MARCUS G. SMITH, PRESIDENT AND CEO SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS: “The NASCAR All-Star Race has been a great example of what can happen when sports, government and community work together for the fans. This event was a tremendous step in the right direction for America to bring live competition and fans back together for FUN. I’d like to thank Governor Bill Lee, Sullivan County, the city of Bristol, FOX, NASCAR, the race teams and Bristol Motor Speedway for all their hard work and efforts to keep people safe. What a thrill it was to hear fans cheering in the grandstands again. Along with Chase Elliott, the fans were the big winners tonight.”



JERRY CALDWELL, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER, BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY: "It's been an honor for Bristol Motor Speedway to play a role in bringing fans back to the world of sports, and it's been a responsibility we've taken very seriously. We work for the fans, and what a privilege it's been to actually get to do that again. Hearing the roar of the fans above the rumble of the race cars is something we haven't heard for quite a while and I'm glad we took this step forward for sports in America."

BMS PR