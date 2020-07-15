Dunn works, waits for South Boston Speedway to start season; SBS sets open practice for July 24

There is no doubt Cory Dunn would love to be in the midst of a competitive season at South Boston Speedway. Unfortunately, all Dunn and all of the drivers and race teams have been able to do at South Boston Speedway thus far this year is test.

Testing is not the same as racing, but Dunn has taken full advantage of his opportunities to test at the .4-mile oval.

“Any track time you can get is good time,” Dunn remarked during his most recent test session at South Boston Speedway.

“We’re dialing the car in, hopefully to get a little bit better and be able to come out here and be more consistent every week whenever we can come race, whether it’s next week or three or four weeks or next year. We need to get out here as much as we can, get notes and make progress each time we hit the racetrack.”

Dunn has some familiarity with South Boston Speedway. The Salem, Virginia resident competed at South Boston Speedway in the Mod-4 Division in 2018 when the Mod-4 Division was one of the track’s racing divisions.

He competed in the Mod-4 Division for three years, primarily at Motor Mile Speedway. Dunn moved up to the Limited Late Model Division at Motor Mile Speedway last season and won the championship and Rookie of the Year honors.

This season Dunn’s plans are to compete in the Limited Sportsman Division at South Boston Speedway.

“One of the things I was looking at when the season was first coming up was where we were going to go race,” Dunn noted.

“The Limited Sportsman rules are a little different everywhere. We decided we were going to come here to South Boston Speedway to race based off of my past experience racing here in the Mod-4 division when we came here for that one year.

“We got everything we needed to come here to South Boston Speedway,” he added.

“I guess we will wait it out and see what happens.”

Dunn says the opportunities he has had to test with his Limited Sportsman car at South Boston Speedway are valuable.

“I’m just coming out here trying to learn,” Dunn pointed out.

“It means a lot to be able to come out here and be able to practice and learn and feel what the car is going to do.

“I don’t have any racing experience on this track in a Limited Sportsman car,” continued Dunn, “so I don’t know what the car is going to do on long runs. We’re trying to get familiar with the track, trying figure out what we need to do to make the car as consistent as possible on a long run.”

South Boston Speedway officials, continuing to work toward hosting a 2020 season, have scheduled an Open Practice for Friday, July 24.

The Open Practice will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is open to drivers and teams in the Late Model Stock Car Division, Limited Sportsman Division, Pure Stock Division and Hornets Division.

