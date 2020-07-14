Umbenhauer and Brian Hirthler lead latest Grandview standings, tripleheader this Saturday

Popular racing talent Jared Umbenhauer, a three time T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman champion, sits in the number one position as he chases his first T.P.Trailers Modified championship at Grandview Speedway. Umbenhauer has 863 points giving him a 20 point edge over veteran talent Doug Manmiller.

In the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman division Brian Hirthler, a former champion, sits on top of the standings with 732 counters. Hirthler, the feature winner last Saturday, is 60 points in front of Jack Butler.

Defending Modified champion Duane Howard has 818 tallies to hold third spot in the Modified point battle while ten time champion Craig Von Dohren sits in fourth with 790 points. Ryan Grim has 737 tallies to hold fifth.

Sitting third in the Sportsman division is Kyle Lilick with 607 points. Brad Arnold is fourth having earned 595 points and defending champion Brad Brightbill has pocketed 588 points.

The Modifieds have had 41 racers earn points while the Sportsman have had 44 competitors earn tallies. The two divisions are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series that includes tracks from across the nation.

Next on the schedule at Grandview is an action packed July 18th tripleheader that will feature the United Racing Club Sprint cars, T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman. Expected to head up the action for the Sprinters will be such standouts as Josh Weller, Adam Carberry, Curt Michael, Austin Bishop and a host of others. The Sprint cars always offer edge of your seat high speed excitement and this will be their only Saturday night appearance of the season.

All three divisions will take part in qualifying events leading up to a 25-lap feature for the Sprinters, 30-lap feature for the Modifieds and 25 laps for Sportsman. The stock cars are all part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

The Low Down and Dirty Meet & Greet runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and takes place at the front gate area. This Saturday Josh Weller will be representing the URC Sprints and Colt Harris will represent the T.P.Trailers Modifieds. Fans have the opportunity to meet the racers, take photos and collect autographs.

Adult admission is $25 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay $5. Under 6 are admitted free. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. while racing gets the green at 7:30 p.m.

Fans attending events at Grandview are reminded to practice social distancing. Masks are recommended but not mandatory and if you are not feeling well please consider staying home.

For those wanting to plan well in advance another tripleheader is set for July 25th featuring the Wingless Super Sportsman, Modifieds and Sportsman. While on August 1st the 50th Annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for Modifieds will take place. This event pays homage to the track founder.

Full information on happenings at Grandview Speedway, now in its 58th consecutive season of racing, can be had at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR