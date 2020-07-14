KDI Office Technology, Dover International Speedway agree to five-year title sponsor agreement for NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races

KDI Office Technology and Dover International Speedway have reached a five-year partnership for title sponsorship for NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races through 2024, track officials said today.

The first race under this extended agreement comes on Friday, Aug. 21 with the “KDI Office Technology 200” NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.

KDI, a longtime Dover partner, is also the official and exclusive business solutions provider to the Monster Mile and gained naming rights to the track’s Infield Media Center in 2018.

“Dover Motorsports and NASCAR have been tremendous partners with KDI,” said Rick Salcedo, KDI President and CEO. “We are very proud Dover relies on us for all of their office technology needs. Our relationship has grown over the years and our clients, prospective clients, and even their families have been the beneficiary of unique, up close and personal experiences. Last year, a client waived the green flag, and another announced ‘Drivers, start your engines’ on live TV. The roar of NASCAR in August can’t get here soon enough. We look forward to many more years of working closely with the fantastic Dover team.”

KDI Office Technology is the fastest growing independent office technology provider in the mid-Atlantic region. The family-owned company has seven locations in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“KDI has been a terrific Dover partner and we’re very pleased to extend that relationship to a naming rights deal for our NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series events,” Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian said. “Both the Monster Mile and KDI are well known in the mid-Atlantic for the quality of their products so it was natural to link together. We look forward to continued success in the future with KDI.”

Speedway officials remain in consultation with local, state and federal health officials on whether fans will be allowed in the stands with appropriate social distancing for the August events. New fan procedures would include distancing in grandstands and concession lines, enhanced cleaning in high-traffic areas, added hand sanitizer stations and infield access limited to race team and track personnel only. Follow Speedway news and updates on DoverSpeedway.com and keep track of the latest announcements via social media at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

The “KDI Office Technology 200” NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Aug. 21 (5 p.m., FS1) is part of Dover International Speedway’s unprecedented six-race Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend, beginning with the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race at 2 p.m. on Aug. 21.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, the “Drydene 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes the green flag at 12:30 p.m., followed by the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 23, the “Drydene 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series race begins at 1 p.m., followed by the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m. All races in the “Drydene Doubleheader Weekend” on Aug. 22-23 will be broadcast on NBCSN.

Dover Motorsports PR