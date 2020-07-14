Long awaited track race time for Late Models this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Coming up this Saturday, July 18 Mahoning Valley Speedway will present a full card of stock car racing beginning at 6:00 pm and included in the docket will be the Late Models which have been patiently waiting for their time to get on track.



First it was the coronavirus which delayed the start of the 2020 season until mid-June and forced the restructure of the weekly schedule. Then when the class was slated to run on June 27 the night was rained out.



Everyone from drivers, fans and track personnel are anxious to see the Late Models finally get their moment to shine and looking forward to overdue appearance.



The line-up also includes the Modifieds, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Rookie Hobby Stocks.



Pit gates open at 11:00 am. There will be early paid practice from noon to 2:30 pm priced at $25 per car. Pit admission is $25 members, $35 non-members. Diver sign-ins are from 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm. Heat races get underway at 6:00 pm.



Adult grandstand admission is $14. $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+. Must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.



Coming up in two weeks, on Saturday July 25, will be “Pack the Track Night.” The grandstand admission will be $8 for a seven division program of racing. Please note that racing that night will begin at 5:00 pm.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR