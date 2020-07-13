South Boston Speedway sets open practice for July 24; SBS still focused on hosting a 2020 season

South Boston Speedway officials, continuing with plans to host a 2020 season, have scheduled an Open Practice for Friday, July 24.

The Open Practice will be held from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and is open to drivers and teams in the Late Model Stock Car Division, Limited Sportsman Division, Pure Stock Division and Hornets Division.

“While we have not been able to host any racing events this season, we still hope to be able to have a 2020 season,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice.

“The Open Practice on July 24 will give drivers and teams in our four racing divisions an opportunity to get some time on the track to do some testing and prepare for when we are able to start hosting racing events.”

South Boston Speedway officials pointed out that even though some of the restrictions in Virginia’s re-opening plan have been eased, the track currently cannot hold racing events.

“While the Commonwealth of Virginia has moved into Phase 3 of its Forward Virginia state re-opening plan and some restrictions have been lifted, restrictions that remain in place do not make it feasible to hold our regular racing events,” Rice explained.

“Our staff at South Boston Speedway is continuing to move forward in preparing for the start of racing, and South Boston Speedway is committed to having a 2020 racing season. When state officials lift restrictions enough to make it feasible for us to hold our regular racing events we will return to racing.”

In the meantime, South Boston Speedway remains open for testing with the procedures that are currently in place.

South Boston Speedway’s main office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the speedway is operating under Virginia, Halifax County and CDC regulations and guidelines.

Rice said she and the speedway staff deeply appreciate the support the track has received from fans, sponsors, race teams, drivers and the community.

“We thank everyone for your continued support of South Boston Speedway,” remarked Rice.

“We want everyone to know that we sincerely have missed seeing you and that we hope we can start our racing season soon.”

For the latest news and announcements about South Boston Speedway please visit the speedway’s website at www.southbostonspeedway.com and the speedway’s social media outlets.

SBS PR