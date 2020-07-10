Macon IL Speedway Set For Fireman's Ball & Sportsman Topless 40 Saturday Night

The Sportsman drivers get their chance to shine this coming Saturday, July 11 at Macon Speedway, as the Topless 40 is on the docket. Each season, the Topless 40 is the top special for the class, with drivers removing the top of their cars, giving fans a great look into the cockpit. Six other divisions will also be in action.

The Sportsman have had just one event at the track this season, on opening night. It looked to be a carry over from a year ago, as Dennis Vander Meersch took the top spot with Scott Landers in tow. The two finished first and second in a lot of races in 2019 with Landers going on to the championship.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds have two strong nights of racing in the history books and it’s a crate engine car leading the standings. Billy Knebel, of Pocahontas, IL, has been running not only in the Pro Mod class but also the Modified class. After two nights, Knebel is at the top of a list of 37 drivers in the Modified division, despite having less horsepower. The dry slick track has worked nicely for him, with a pair of top five finishes, while Guy Taylor is second in points after a pair of strong finishes. Another Pro Mod racer, Kyle Helmick, Jarrett Stryker, and Tommy Sheppard complete the top five.

Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, and Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, IL, are tied at the top of the Macon Speedway Pro Late Model standings. Just two points back is Jose Parga in third. Little and Parga have claimed victories this year, while Ewing has come up just short, after taking last year’s championship. The Pro Lates put on a great show, one week ago. This week’s overall top qualifier will have a $100 bonus on the line, courtesy of R33D Racecars.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods are still trying to get the offseason rust knocked off after two caution plagued races. Smithton, IL driver, Kyle Helmick leads the points by just six over Billy Knebel. Brian Burns is third, while Kevin Crowder and Dalton Ewing round out the top five. Crowder, Knebel, and Ewing all had great runs last week before falling out of the event. For Crowder and Knebel, it was contact while out front, for Ewing, it was mechanical failure while hammering the cushion.

The Archers Alley DIRTcar Street Stocks had another strong field last week and a feature that saw a last lap pass for the win. Veteran driver Terry Reed slipped by Bobby Beiler on the last lap to claim the victory a week ago, keeping Beiler from going 2-for-2 to start the season. Beiler does lead the points over Jaret Duff, Rudy Zaragoza, Darrell Dick, and Guy Taylor. Those who also run the Street Stock race on Friday night at Lincoln will be battling for some extra bonus money.

The DIRTcar Hornet features have been won by a father and son combo this year, Brady Reed and Joe Reed. At the top of the points is Billy Mason, of Brownstown, IL. Mason leads by six points over Bill Basso.

Rounding out Saturday’s slate will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. Jeremy Camp, of Sullivan, IL, leads the points by two over Tyler Robbins of Collinsville, IL. 19 Micro drivers were on hand opening night, creating for an exciting event.

The night will also be a special one for firemen and first responders. Those who are one in one of the aforementioned lines of work will receive free grandstand admission by showing proper ID proof. Grandstand admission for all others is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, local pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR