Festival Cars on the Road around Central Indiana Leading into Indy 500

As Indianapolis Motor Speedway turns the page on the inaugural INDYCAR/NASCAR pairing and looks forward to next month’s 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, Central Indiana race fans will notice this year’s Festival Event Cars now on the road.

Since the 1960s, Festival Event Cars have reminded “500” fans of the upcoming race, and this year’s eye-catching fleet of 2020 Camaro 2SS Red Hot Convertibles continues that tradition.

“The longtime tradition is another sign that the Indianapolis 500 is right around the corner,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “Year after year, our friends at Chevrolet deliver some of the most beautiful, exciting muscle cars on the road, and this Camaro is no exception.”

The 500 Festival Camaros are driven by Indianapolis-areas business leaders and dignitaries.

The 2020 Camaro 2SS Red Hot Convertibles feature:

6.2L LT1 V8 Engine

455 horsepower and 455 lb.-ft. of torque

10-Speed paddle-shift automatic transmission

Accessory 20” Polished Forged Wheels

Accessory White Pearl Rally Stripes

Carbon Flash Metallic Ground Effects Package

Unique Indy 500 Livery

Chevrolet has a storied history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Chevrolet was founded in 1911, the year of the first 500-mile race, and company co-founder Louis Chevrolet, along with brothers Arthur and Gaston, competed in early 500s. Arthur competed in the 1911 race, and Gaston won in 1920.

Nine drivers with Chevrolet engines have combined to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” 11 times, with Simon Pagenaud joining Rick Mears, Emerson Fittipaldi, Arie Luyendyk, Al Unser Jr., Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Juan Pablo Montoya and Will Power as 500-winning Chevrolet drivers with his victory a year ago.

The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place Sunday, Aug. 23. Visit IMS.com for the complete event schedule.

IMS PR