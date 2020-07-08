The Southeast Super Truck Series and Company Set to Visit "The Concrete Jungle," Saturday, July 11th.

The 3rd stop of the 2020 Season for the Southeast Super Truck Series presented by Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet at "The Concrete Jungle" will host five wild races this Saturday, July 11th.

Racing at the .375-mile banked concrete oval will feature racing action with the Carolina Vintage Racers, Southeast Legends Tour, Southeast Bandolero's, SEST Limited Late Models, and Twin Southeast Super Truck features!

Pit gates will open at 9 a.m., spectator gates will open at 4 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m. Full race day schedule is attached. If you can't make it out, don't worry, we have you covered. You can watch every lap LIVE and On-Demand at www.sest.tv. Full 2020 season is now out on our website and attached.

Prior to Saturday’s Races, there is an open practice scheduled for Friday, July 10thth from 4-8 p.m. EST

Kingsport Speedway will be following our Return to Racing Guidelines & Recommendations again this week. The guidelines and recommendations are meant to help do the speedway’s part in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Masks are encouraged, but not required.

Kingsport Speedway’s guidelines and recommendations are largely based on the guidelines from the CDC and can be found on the track’s website and social media sites.

General Admission:

Adults- $12

Seniors - $8

Children 6-12 - $6

Kids 5 & Under Free

Tier Parking - $15, Plus Admission

KPS PR