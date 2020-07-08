Statement from Watkins Glen International regarding the Go Bowling at The Glen weekend

As a result of the ongoing pandemic nationwide, our NASCAR weekend has been realigned to the Daytona International Speedway road course August 14 – 16.

“This is an unprecedented time in the history of our nation and Watkins Glen International,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “The dynamic situation we are all confronting is impacting our daily lives and activities in unimaginable ways. While we are disappointed we will not experience NASCAR in New York this year, as we look broadly at the current pandemic in our country and around the world, we must focus first on everyone’s safety and well-being as NASCAR seeks the best way to continue delivering a remarkable on-track product week after week.”

Ticketholders for the Watkins Glen International NASCAR weekend will automatically receive a credit for the full amount of their purchase, plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid in their account within the next 5-7 days. The credit can be applied to a future NASCAR race event in 2020 or 2021 at a NASCAR-owned track.

For additional ticketholder options and more information, please visit www.TheGlen.com/assistance-NASCAR. If a refund is preferred, requests are due August 7, 2020.

Please note that our team will be in touch as soon as possible regarding requests, but it may take up to 60 days from the original form submission date to process.

WGI PR