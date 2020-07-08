Encore Drive-In Nights Launches With All New Performance by Blake Shelton With Very Special Guests Gwen Stefani & Trace Adkins at Drive-In Theaters Across North America

Encore Drive-In Nights launches as the must-see concert feature experience of the summer, with shows to air at drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada, including the gigantic 16,000 square-foot Speedway TV video screen at Charlotte Motor Speedway. These all-new performances will be filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event, and include cinematic interviews and storytelling. The concert experience will deliver a front-row look at the world’s most iconic recording artists to fans across North America. The series kicks off on July 25 with an all-new performance featuring Blake Shelton, who will be joined by very special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins. Tickets for the show will go on sale July 14 at ticketmaster.com/encore- blakeshelton. For more information, visit encorenights.com.

The Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by leading event production company Encore Live. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in theaters have proven to be a safe, creative way to deliver fans world-class entertainment thanks to their ability to engage and delight large groups of people in open-air layouts.

Fans will experience the Encore Drive-In Nights presents Blake Shelton with Very Special Guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins concert feature and additional Encore Drive-In Nights shows from the safety of their personal vehicles. Drive-in theaters hosting the Encore Drive-In Nights will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations. For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like “Austin,” newer songs like “God’s Country” and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Encore Live launched the series in response to overwhelming fan enthusiasm surrounding its June 27 ‘Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience’ production.

“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in in-person experiences.”

With drive-in theaters all across North America lined up to air the Encore Drive-In Nights, fans everywhere will have access to a completely unique concert film experience. Additional Encore Drive-In Nights performances will be announced in the coming weeks. Information on upcoming acts and tickets can be found at www.ticketmaster.com/ encoredriveinnights.

Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for individual admission, each ticket for the Encore Drive-In Nights will admit one passenger car, truck or SUV. That means up to six family members or friends (as many as there are legal seat belts) can enjoy these exciting experiences together for one low cost.

CMS PR