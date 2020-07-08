New Speedway Drive-In Movies ​​​​​​​Coming Wednesdays in July

Always on the forefront of enaging fans with memorable, distinctive opportunities for fun, Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced a new summer drive-in movie series to entertain guests and highlight some classics of the silver screen. The aptly dubbed “Speedway Drive-In” events will feature weekly Wednesday night drive-in movies on the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV in the infield of the iconic 1.5-mile superspeedway.

The Speedway Drive-In series kicks off Wednesday, July 15 with the coming-of-age comedy classic “The Sandlot” and continues July 22 with “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” a 2012 animated comedy. Future films will be announced at a later date.

“Providing great, family-friendly entertainment is in our DNA, and with one of the largest HD screens in the world, drive-in movies are a logical fit,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Drive-in movies are not only nostalgic and fun, but also a great way to practice proper social distancing when entertainment options are limited. We look forward to welcoming back returning fans and inviting new guests to experience Charlotte Motor Speedway for the very first time through this drive-in movie series. While we are all eager to hear those famous words in motorsports to start engines, until then you can’t go wrong with ‘You’re killing me, Smalls!’ on the big screen!”

Gates open at 5 p.m. each Wednesday night, with movies scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Movie-goers will enter the infield at Gate 26 (under the Turn 3 tunnel) and be directed to parking in front of the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV.

While restroom facilities will be available, attendees are otherwise asked to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the event to support the best social distancing practices.

Concessions will not be sold on-site, but guests are welcome to bring their own.

TICKETS:

Tickets cost is $30 per car and are available in advance through TicketMaster.

