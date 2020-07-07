FS1 Presents Live Coverage of Five Races at Kentucky Speedway This Weekend; Knaus and Kurt Busch Take Turns in FS1 NXS Booth

FOX NASCAR heads to Kentucky Speedway for the 16th and final NASCAR CUP SERIES points race of its season, part of a slate of five races live on FS1 beginning Thursday, July 9 , and featuring a NASCAR XFINITY SERIES doubleheader.

Following this weekend’s events, FOX NASCAR officially caps its 2020 Cup Series season with a live telecast of the NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE at Bristol Motor Speedway on Wednesday, July 15 (7:00 PM ET on FS1.)

Below are programming details and the weekend’s on-air broadcaster roster (all races available through the FOX Sports app):

NASCAR CUP SERIES – KENTUCKY

Date/Time: Sunday, July 12 (2:30 PM ET)

Network: FS1 and FOX Deportes

Announcers: Mike Joy, Hall of Famer and four-time champion Jeff Gordon and two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds (Charlotte studio)

Pit reporter: Jamie Little (Kentucky)

Prerace: NASCAR RACE HUB (2:00 PM ET on FS1); hosted by Shannon Spake with analysts McReynolds and Jamie McMurray (Charlotte)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES – KENTUCKY 1

Date/Time : Thursday, July 9 (8:00 PM ET)

Network: FS1

Announcers: Adam Alexander, Clint Bowyer and Chad Knaus (Charlotte studio)

Pit reporter: Jamie Little (Kentucky)

Prerace: NASCAR RACE HUB (7:00 PM ET on FS1); hosted by Kaitlyn Vincie with analysts Ricky Craven and Michael Waltrip (Charlotte)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES – KENTUCKY 2

Date/Time : Friday, July 10 (8:00 PM ET)

Network: FS1

Announcers: Adam Alexander, Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch (Charlotte studio)

Pit reporter: Jamie Little (Kentucky)

Prerace: NASCAR RACE HUB (7:30 PM ET on FS1); hosted by Shannon Spake with analysts Regan Smith and David Ragan (Charlotte)

NASCAR GANDER RV & OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES

Date/Time: Saturday, July 11 (6:00 PM ET)

Network: FS1

Announcers: Vince Welch, Michael Waltrip and Phil Parsons (Charlotte)

Pit reporter: Alan Cavanna (Kentucky)

ARCA MENARDS SERIES

Date/Time: Saturday, July 11 (2:30 PM ET)

Network: FS1

Announcers: Dave Rieff and Todd Bodine (Charlotte)

Pit reporter: Alan Cavanna (Kentucky)

