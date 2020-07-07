Non-spectator racing continues at Delta Speedway on Saturday

Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union welcomes back its four regular Micro Sprint divisions on Saturday night, for what will serve as the third points paying race of 2020. A successful Summer Sizzler in June kicked off the season campaign, and drivers in the Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints are ready to battle on the 1/7th mile dirt oval.



Each division competes for lucrative $1000 track championships once again in 2020.



The speedway located at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds will again be closed to spectators with COVID-19 guidelines in affect. All attendees must be attending with a race team, with each team limited to ten people per car. A COVID waiver is mandatory for everyone who enters the facility. More information can be found at www.DeltaSpeedwayStockton.com



Raisin City’s Mitchel Moles has picked up right where he left off in 2019, surging to three wins over his four features at Delta Speedway during the 2020 Summer Sizzler. Moles, a 45-time victor last year, has already moved into the double digits with wins despite an abbreviated season in 2020.



The Super 600 finale on Saturday night of the Sizzler was perhaps the most exciting finish at the speedway in some time. Moles narrowly nipped 2014 track champion Travis Labat at the stripe for the win.



Defending Super 600 champion Caden Sarale of Stockton won Friday’s feature and added a fifth place run on Saturday. He leads Moles by a single point in the championship heading into the weekend with Labat ranking third. Raio Salmon’s finishes of second and third place her fourth ahead of Heath Duinkerken in fifth.



Moles won both Non-Wing features to open the season and each night had to face off with multi-time Delta Speedway champions. Friday saw Moles lead Ripon’s Brandon Carey through lapped traffic en route to the victory. On Saturday, he faced off with 2019 Non-Wing champion Caden Sarale in a series of late-race restarts including a green-white-checkered to end the feature.



The sweep of the Non-Wing weekend gives Moles a 26-point advantage over Sarale with Denver, NC’s Brent Crews ranking third. Tucker Lacaze and Blake Bower round out the top-five.



Both Super 600 and Non-Wing will race for $500 to win in 30-lap features on Saturday night.



“The Sheriff” Dalton Parreira has ridden his previous Jr. Sprint success into a strong 2020 start in Restricted. Parreira won the Friday portion of the Sizzler after starting fourth. On Saturday, he went side-by-side with Sacramento’s Austin Wood, with a three-wide maneuver in turn two ultimately derailing Parreira’s plans for a weekend sweep. Wood picked up the Saturday win but trails Parreira by 15 points heading into this weekend. Mattix Salmon, Brandon Riveira, and Rylee Whitehouse round out the top-five.



Hayden Stepps has asserted herself in the Jr. Sprints division, leading 2019 champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta by three points in the standings. Stepps earned her first career victory by taking the Friday portion of the Summer Sizzler. Mauldin answered back with the Saturday triumph. Brody Rubio has used finishes of second and fifth to rank third, while 2019 series runner-up Kyle Fernandez is fourth. Nathan Ward of Bakersfield is only 13 points behind among the tightly wound top-five drivers as well.





Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm and hot laps to follow. Come hungry as Royce Farms will be serving up their legendary race track BBQ for this competitor-only event.



2020 SCHEDULE

June 19 & 20 (Summer Sizzler)



July 11

July 25



August 8

August 22



September 5 & 6 (Dual at Delta)

September 26



October 3 (Championship Night)

October 23 & 24 – Turkey Bowl XX**



Subject to Change

Note: One throw-away race

**Non-points races

