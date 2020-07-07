Manmiller tops NASCAR modified standings at Grandview

Veteran Modified stock car racing talent Doug Manmiller tops the standings in the T.P.Trailers NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Modified point standings at Grandview Speedway with 576 tallies. Manmiller is looking for his first championship at the Berks County clay oval where he has visited victory lane 28 times.

Brian Hirthler, Sportsman champion in 2017, is looking to add a second title as he leads the early season T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman standings with 477 counters.

Both Manmiller and Hirthler will be looking to improve on their record as they take part in the Saturday, July 11th doubleheader featuring the Modifieds and Sportsman.

Second in the Modified standings is 10-time champion Craig Von Dohren who has racked up 108 career wins at his home track. The last time Von Dohren won a title was in 2017. Von Dohren is just six points behind Manmiller. Jared Umbenhauer holds down third with 566 points. Defending Modified champion Duane Howard sits fourth in the early season point battle with 548 points and Brett Kressley is fifth with 489 counters.

Sitting second in the Sportsman standings is Jack Butler, the winner of the first point race of the season, with 446 points. Mark Kemmerer is third having earned 443 points. Fourth spot is held by veteran Ryan Beltz with 423 tallies followed by defending Sportsman titleholder Brad Brightbill who has earned 399 points in the first two point events of the season.

Saturday’s doubleheader of Modifieds and Sportsman will get the green flag at 7:30 p.m. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. Adult admission is just $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free.

The United Racing Club Sprinters will top the program on Saturday, July 18th, for their only appearance of the season. Making it a tripleheader show will be the Modifieds and Sportsman, part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Adult admission will be $25 with youngsters 6 through 11 paying just $5. Kids under 6 are admitted free. As is the norm for Saturday night racing action will get underway at 7:30 p.m.

Fans attending events at Grandview are reminded to practice social distancing. Masks are recommended but not mandatory and if you are not feeling well please consider staying home.

Additional information on racing at Grandview Speedway can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook, or telephone 610.754.7688

