Jonathan Bomarito, Harry Tincknell Win IMSA WeatherTech 240 At DAYTONA

Co-drivers Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell, piloting their No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda, captured Saturday’s IMSA WeatherTech 240 At DAYTONA on Daytona International Speedway’s 3.56-mile high-banked tri-oval/infield road course.

Starting third on the grid, Bomarito was steady and put the duo in a good position heading toward the stretch run. Tincknell took over the driving duties and slipped into the lead at the last quarter of the 2 hour, 40-minute IMSA WeatherTech 240 At DAYTONA, winning by a 10.168 seconds (and completing 95 laps) over the No. 77 Mazda team of Oliver Jarvis and Tristian Nunez.

“From the first practice yesterday, after four or five laps, we could see we had the pace,” said Tincknell of his team that also won the DPi (Daytona Prototype International) class. “We had the car all weekend, narrowly missing out on pole (started third) but we knew we had good race pace. Jonathan did a fantastic job. Honestly from the time I got in the car, all I had to do was to bring it home cleanly. He had done all the work for me so it was fantastic.”

“Man, what an amazing day it was for us,” added Bomarito, who captured his third career win in the IMSA SportsCar WeatherTech Championship and ninth overall in IMSA competition. “Being at Daytona feels amazing…being under the lights…dealing with the changing conditions (rained just before start, but then subsided)…we were able to push through it all, stay on the road and keep a clean car and bring it home for the win.”

Capturing the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class were the duo of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor in the No. 3 Corvette, giving Corvette its 100th IMSA win. They edged the No. 912 Porsche team of Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor, and finished eighth overall. Jack Hawkswort and Aaron Telitz piloted their Lexus RC F GT3 to the victory in the GT Daytona (GTD) class.

The event marked the first time in more than five months – since the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA in January - that the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship had been on track as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The event also saw the return of a limited number of fans to race track. All guests who attended the IMSA WeatherTech 240 At DAYTONA were screened before entering the facility, and were required to wear face coverings and maintained six feet of social distancing throughout the venue.

The race was a short one for pole winner Helio Castroneves’ and his co-driving teammate Ricky Taylor after their No. 7 Acura Team Penske Acura Dpi had mechanical woes just before the halfway point. Their Team Penske teammates’ Dane Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya, who started from the pole, wound up fourth, 27.335 seconds behind. Winners in the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA in January, Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe, were sixth overall.

Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway's mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

DIS PR