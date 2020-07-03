Officials commemorative Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart digital program available for free download to NASCAR nation

To help all race fans enjoy the 10th running of the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race weekend, July 9-12, Kentucky Speedway officials are making the commemorative digital program available for free download beginning today. You can download your free copy by clicking here.

The program is stocked with many great feature stories, including a look at the Quaker State 400 during the past decade, a great feature on the thrilling battle between Kurt and Kyle Busch last year, and feature stories on Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Matt Kenseth. In addition, there is a feature on Jimmie Johnson’s last ride at Kentucky. The seven-time Cup Series champ has come close in the past but has yet to conquer the Quaker State 400.

“We really wish that fans could be here with us to enjoy a packed weekend of NASCAR racing,” said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager of Kentucky Speedway. “To keep you close to the action, we are presenting this free commemorative program which highlights all of our racing, especially the 10th running of the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart. Don’t miss any of the action by tuning in to FS1 to catch all five races. It will be wall-to-wall excitement!”

The program also provides great race preview stories for the NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader that includes the Alsco 300 and Shady Rays 200, the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race and the ARCA Menards General Tire 150. The program contains great driver photos, track history, event driver rosters, track records, stats, a Kentucky Speedway trivia page, a wide array of hyperlinked sponsor advertisements and so much more.

The 2020 commemorative program for the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky. The feature stories were authored by many of the top journalists who travel with the NASCAR Cup Series circuit as well as several journalists from the Kentucky-Ohio region near the track.

The race weekend includes an action-packed five events. In addition to Sunday’s Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart which begins at 2:30 p.m., the NASCAR Xfinity Series stars will take part in a rare weekend doubleheader when they hit the track on Thursday at 8 p.m. for the Shady Rays 200 and then again on Friday at 8 p.m. for the Alsco 300. On Saturday, the drivers in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will headline the action with the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at 6 p.m. and will be preceded by the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 at 2:30 p.m. Each of those races will be televised live on FS1. PRN will broadcast the Cup and Xfinity Series races, while MRN will carry the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.

