Rising Country Music Stars Cone, Schnacky To Sing Anthem at NASCAR Races at IMS

Two rising stars from the Big Machine Label Group will honor America and add to the pre-race pageantry for national TV audiences by singing the national anthem before the two NASCAR events this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Valory Music Co. recording artist Abbey Cone will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records on Sunday, July 5. The race starts at 4 p.m. (ET) and will be televised live on NBC.

Big Machine Records recording artist Noah Schnacky will sing the anthem before the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on Saturday, July 4, which starts at 3 p.m. and also is live on NBC.

Singer/songwriter Cone first made the trek to Nashville at age 15, actively beginning to hone her craft and find her voice. With an induction into CMT’s Next Women of Country’s 2020 class, 21-year-old Texas native Cone is poised to make her mark.

She has already collaborated with some of Nashville’s most accomplished songwriters, such as Shane McAnally, Nicolle Gallyon and Laura Veltz. Expanding on their works, Cone credits her writer/producer Nathan Spicer with helping to find her unique sound as she begins to carve her own path as a performer.

Cone is working on her debut EP. For more information, visit AbbeyCone.com.

From an early age, Schnacky’s entrepreneurial spirit and passion for storytelling allowed him to attract a loyal following as he found the reassuring voice that drove his Big Machine Records debut single, “I’ll Be The One,” which has received over 11 million streams to date. The country music newcomer amplifies his social media presence and delivers a raw yet lighthearted expression of his own definition of love with his latest tracks from his multi-single release, “Comeback” and “Feels Like Love.”

Uploading cover songs on Instagram, Schnacky quickly amassed a vigorous grassroots core at the same moment Big Machine Label Group President/CEO Scott Borchetta took notice. His self-released song “Hello Beautiful” earned over 1 million streams in just eight days. With follow-up “Maybe We Will,” Schnacky sustained the earlier success, this time collectively accumulating over 65 million streams.

For tour updates and more, visit noahschnacky.com or anchor into his journey on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

IMS PR