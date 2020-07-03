Midgets & Fireworks Headline July 4 Show At Macon Speedway

The excitement level is high for the return of Midgets to Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, July 4 for a holiday special that also features a firework display. Five other divisions will also be in action.

The mighty Midgets are one of the fan favorite classes at the track. The event will be open Midgets, as the race is unsanctioned. It will be a great tune-up for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget league events scheduled for August.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar ProMods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and Hornets will also be in action. A big firework display will light the sky to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Macon Speedway has had just one event so far, as COVID-19 took the first two months and rain has claimed the last two events. The one race that was held was outstanding with well over 100 cars, a great crowd, and good racing.

Pit gates open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18 with kids 11 and under free.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR