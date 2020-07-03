New date for vintage & TA racing at PIR

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today in company with Seattle-based Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts (SOVREN) they have affirmed a new date – Labor Day Weekend – for the Portland Vintage Racing Festival. The weekend will also include the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Series. Trans Am was originally scheduled to present their races at Portland International Raceway (PRI) July 24 – 26.

“Like everyone, we are navigating a challenging environment, so we adjust to deliver what is best for everyone involved.” said Tony Parella, SVRA President and CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “I think we have arrived at a great solution. Andy Collins and the team at SOVREN have been terrific partners in our Portland Vintage Racing Festivals, and I know they will deliver a successful event.”

“We are extremely excited about this new approach and greatly appreciate Tony’s confidence in us,” said SOVREN President Andy Collins. “I want the racing community to know this will be the only vintage races at PIR this year, so this is the big opportunity for racers in the Pacific Northwest. Plus, we get to run with Trans Am – so how cool is that?”

Because of their proximity to PIR, SOVREN will sanction the vintage races during the weekend. The original date was July 23-26. 

