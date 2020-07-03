2020 Lima-Half Mile Postponed

2020 Lima-Half Mile Postponed
Due to COVID-19 regulations in the areas surrounding Allen County Fairgrounds in Lima, OH, the promoters of the Lima Half-Mile have had to postpone its doubleheader race dates scheduled for Friday, July 31 and Saturday, August 1, 2020.
 
American Flat Track is working closely with the promoter, Allen County Fairgrounds and the local health officials to help secure a date that will accommodate its current schedule and provide the best experience for its fans, competitors and staff.
 
Fans who have requested Friday passes have not been charged and will not be charged by the promoter. The promoter of the event is offering fans who hold Saturday (June 27 or August 1) tickets the option to either request a refund or redeem their advance-purchased tickets for the rescheduled event. All ticket-holders will be contacted directly by the Lima Half-Mile promoter.
 
An announcement regarding the updated Lima Half-Mile race dates will be made in the coming weeks.
 
For more information, or to contact the promoter of the Lima Half-Mile, please visit www.limahalfmile.com.
 
