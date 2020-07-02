Racing And Fireworks On Tap For Lincoln IL Speedway Friday Night

It will be a holiday weekend celebration of racing and fireworks this Friday night, July 3 at Lincoln Speedway. In addition to the first visit from open, national type Midgets in 2020, DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, and Hornets will also be in action. A fireworks show will light the sky at the end of the show.

Headlining the event will be the first visit for the national type, open Midgets. The show is being run similar to the Jacksonville Speedway summer showcase shows, giving Midget guys a chance to hit the track as the early season action has been limited for the class. A good number of Nutech Seed DII Midget drivers are also expected to compete, going for the bonus money that has been put up for the 20 guys who have raced so far in the class this season.

Modified action at Lincoln Speedway is typically very good and this season has exceeded normal expectations. 40 different Modified drivers have already been on track this season, with full fields all three weeks. Ray Bollinger, of Kewanee, IL, leads the standings after winning the last two weeks. Mason City, IL driver Austin Lynn is second in points, while Brian Lynn, Derrick Carlson, and Brandon Roberts complete the top five.

Three different winners have graced victory lane in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model class, Jake Little, Brandon Eskew, and Jose Parga. Last Friday, Eskew and Little put on a spirited show at the front of the pack with plenty of sliders, crossovers, and changes for the lead. Little ended up claiming the victory, as the two crossed the line, side-by-side. Little also leads the standings by Eskew by just six points.

Rounding out the on track action will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Erik Vanapeldoorn has not claimed a victory yet this year but leads the standings over a stout field of competitors. 30 different Hornet drivers have been on hand this year with full fields of 20+ each of the last two weeks. Dallas Strauch, David Lauritson, and Joe Reed have claimed wins.

At the end of the show, fireworks will be shot to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

Tickets will be available at the gate on raceday and will be $18, while children 11 and under are free. Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00.

Lincoln Speedway PR