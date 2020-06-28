Mahoning Valley Speedway loses out Saturday, June 27 to heavy rains

Mahoning Valley Speedway was all set to begin its third race of the 2020 season on Saturday, June 27 as cars were filling in for early practice in anticipation of the evening’s race card.



Despite a morning that began damp and drizzly, the Lehighton area was dry as to was the race track with the start of the afternoon’s practice session, however, the promising day took a turn for the worse when a deluge engulfed the facility shortly after 2:00 pm and with excessive water both on and off the track it led officials no other choice but to cancel for the rest of the day.



The track will now focus ahead to Saturday, July 11 when race number two of the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) takes place with the George Wambold 81-lap Tribute.



The event will honor the grand legend of Mahoning Valley and his signature No. 81 which will reflect the race distance for the Modified feature.



The winner will be awarded $2500 and $500 for 10th. Additionally other contingencies are being added as the race nears.



Also on the docket will be Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks which are also part of the MVSHoFS plus the Rookie Hobby Stocks. A special acknowledgment to the fans the Street Stocks will do a 4-wide pace lap prior to the start of their 30-lap main.



Sunday, July 12 will be the designated rain date if need be.



There is no racing on July 4.



With the late start to the season due to COVID-19 track officials are currently working out a revamped schedule and will be released very soon.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR