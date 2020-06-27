Pocono Scheduled To Make History With First NASCAR Tripleheader Of Its Kind

Pocono Raceway will become the first track in history to host a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (Gander Trucks) race, a NASCAR Xfinity Series (Xfinity) race and a NASCAR Cup Series (Cup) race in the same day and at the same venue on Sunday, June 28. The historic NASCAR tripleheader will feature the Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid (Gander Trucks) starting at 9:30 a.m. ET, the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Xfinity) at 12:30 p.m. ET and the Pocono 350 (Cup) at 4:00 p.m. ET.

All three races will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TRIPLEHEADER NEWS & NOTES :

The Gander Trucks Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The Race for Family Farms program is an unprecedented collaboration between Pocono Organics, Farm Aid, and Rodale Institute. Fans are encouraged to join to celebrate and raise resources to benefit the local and dedicated heroes of our food system – family farmers – who tirelessly worked across our country to keep food on our plates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Post thank you messages to farmers on social media and using #RaceForFamilyFarms. The Race for Family Farms program will be featured throughout the Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid and Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute. To learn more, visit https://www.poconoorganics.com/race-for-family-farms .

program is an unprecedented collaboration between Pocono Organics, Farm Aid, and Rodale Institute. Fans are encouraged to join to celebrate and raise resources to benefit the local and dedicated heroes of our food system – family farmers – who tirelessly worked across our country to keep food on our plates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Post thank you messages to farmers on social media and using #RaceForFamilyFarms. program will be featured throughout the Pocono Organics 150 to benefit Farm Aid and Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute. To learn more, visit . Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race is fourth and final race in Xfinity’s ‘Dash 4 Cash’ program. The highest-finishing driver, among Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, Alex Labbe and Austin Cindric, in the race will earn a $100,000 bonus. More importantly, Xfinity will make to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania . Boys & Girls Clubs give young people in need the developmental tools to achieve great futures as productive, responsible citizens in the community. This donation will help ensure these academic and character-building programs continue through the crisis, so young people have the tools they need to live healthy lifestyles and contribute to the community.

program. The highest-finishing driver, among Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, Alex Labbe and Austin Cindric, in the race will earn a $100,000 bonus. More importantly, Xfinity will make to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania Boys & Girls Clubs give young people in need the developmental tools to achieve great futures as productive, responsible citizens in the community. This donation will help ensure these academic and character-building programs continue through the crisis, so young people have the tools they need to live healthy lifestyles and contribute to the community. In addition to the Jimmie Johnson Legacy Scholarship announced earlier this week, Pocono Raceway will honor Johnson’s final full-time season on Sunday. Johnson’s daughters, Evie and Lydia, will give the virtual command to fire engines before the Pocono 350. The track has also dedicated one of their racing legends ‘rocks,’ located in Pocono Raceway’s infield, to include Johnson’s number and name. Other racing legends with dedicated rocks include but are not limited to Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Mario Andretti and AJ Foyt. Additionally, one side of the start/finish line has been changed from the painted word ‘Pocono’ to ‘Jimmie’ for this weekend’s events.

announced earlier this week, Pocono Raceway will honor Johnson’s final full-time season on Sunday. Johnson’s daughters, Evie and Lydia, will give the virtual command to fire engines before the Pocono 350. The track has also dedicated one of their racing legends ‘rocks,’ located in Pocono Raceway’s infield, to include Johnson’s number and name. Other racing legends with dedicated rocks include but are not limited to Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Mario Andretti and AJ Foyt. Additionally, one side of the start/finish line has been changed from the painted word ‘Pocono’ to ‘Jimmie’ for this weekend’s events. World-renowned saxophonist Mike Phillips will virtually perform the “Star Spangled Banner” prior to the Pocono 350 NASCAR Cup Series race. Phillips has three solo albums, most recently his 2020 album titled “Pulling Off The Covers” and has been featured on albums recorded by Price, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson. To learn more about Phillips, visit www.thisismikephillips.com .

will virtually perform the “Star Spangled Banner” prior to the Pocono 350 NASCAR Cup Series race. Phillips has three solo albums, most recently his 2020 album titled “Pulling Off The Covers” and has been featured on albums recorded by Price, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson. To learn more about Phillips, visit . James Mascaro , Director of Special Project for J.P. Mascaro & Sons, will serve as the Grand Marshal and will deliver the ‘virtual’ command to fire engines for the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons race. To learn more about J.P. Mascaro & Sons, please visit www.jpmascaro.com .

, Director of Special Project for J.P. Mascaro & Sons, will serve as the Grand Marshal and will deliver the ‘virtual’ command to fire engines for the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons race. To learn more about J.P. Mascaro & Sons, please visit . Weis Markets and Pocono Raceway are proud to announce the Weis Markets Hometown Heroes program. This community-focused initiative will identity and recognize everyday individuals who have gone above and beyond. To learn more and to nominate a Weis Markets Hometown Hero, visit www.poconoraceway.com/hometown . Weis Markets is the official grocery store of Pocono Raceway.

Pocono Raceway PR