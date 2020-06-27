Macon IL Speedway June 27 Action Canceled

Macon Speedway racing action, set for Saturday, June 27, was canceled due to rainfall. Seven divisions of action were scheduled for Air King night at the high banked 1/5-mile dirt oval.

Macon Speedway will give it a try again on Saturday, July 4 as 95Q and Dynagraphics present the Firecracker 40’s for Pro Late Models and BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds in addition to racing for Midgets, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and Hornets. A fireworks display will light the sky in celebration of Independence Day.

More information about the July 4 event will be released in the coming days at maconracing.com and on the track’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/maconracing.

Macon Speedway PR