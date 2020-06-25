The chase for the 2020 track championship continues Friday June 26th

NASCAR Weekly Series racing continues this Friday night at the famed “Concrete Jungle,” for the second chapter of the 2020 season.

Racing at the .375-mile banked concrete oval will feature racing action with Hondoctor Auto Care Pure 4 division, TWIN Late Model races, Sportsman, Mod 4 and, Pure Street!

Pit gates will open at 2 p.m., spectator gates will open at 5 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m. Full race day schedule is coming soon. Full 2020 season is now out on our website and attached.

Prior to Mountain Empire Fence Night at the Races, there is an open practice scheduled for Thursday, June 25th from 3-9 p.m. EST

The official results from June 19th are attached as well as the 2020 points as of our first NASCAR sanctioned race.

Kingsport Speedway will be following our Return to Racing Guidelines & Recommendations again this week. The guidelines and recommendations are meant to help do the speedway’s part in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Kingsport Speedway’s guidelines and recommendations are largely based on the guidelines from the CDC and can be found on the track’s website and social media sites.

Adult grandstand admission for Friday will be $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free.

KPS PR